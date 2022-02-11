Bruce Shingler will not return to the Maryland men’s basketball program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland athletics department announced on Friday afternoon Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach, Bruce Shingler, will not return to the program.

A spokesperson from the university confirmed Bruce Shingler will be paid out the remainder of his contract which expires on April 30, 2022.

Shingler was suspended from the program back on January 12, 2022. According to court records, his trial was originally set for February 28th. Charges of solicitation of prostitution were dropped against Shingler earlier this month, but neither Shingler nor his attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, could be reached for more information about the dismissal of his case.

Shingler is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina for the Gamecocks, helping lead them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season. The Prince George’s County native coached at his alma mater, Bladensburg high school for one season, leading them to an 18-5 record.