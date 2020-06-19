Britt Sherman steps in as new Martinsburg Football Head Coach, focused on kids and the community

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – Britt Sherman will be step into his new role as the Head Coach for Martinsburg High School Football this Fall season.

Coach Sherman has been with the Bulldog program since 2004, under former head coach Dave Walker. Coach Walker recently took a position at Concord University as their football program’s head coach, allowing Britt Sherman to step into his new role.

“Well you know we’ve talked about it for years about him stepping down and me taking over and its something that I’ve never really wanted to do just being such a great friendship and I’m going to miss him” said Coach Sherman.

Coach Sherman underlines his main goal with the program, saying, “You know I’ve been part of the program for a long time and whether it was me or someone else – wanted to keep it in the family. And our coaching staff and our whole program is like one big family and we care a lot about the kids in this community and just want the best for them and that’s the number one thing”.