Brewers star Yelich fouls ball off leg, limps out of game

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) sits on the ground after an injury while at bat as Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, rear, and home plate umpire Kerwin Danley look on during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has been forced to leave the game at Miami after fouling a ball of his leg.

Yelich limped off the field in the first inning Tuesday night. There was no immediate report on his injury.

Yelich fouled a pitch off the upper area of his right leg. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he reached his feet.

The outfielder was the NL MVP last year. Yelich began the day batting .330 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs for the playoff-contending Brewers, and led the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat and struck out.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports