Brenda Frese will be inducted in the D.C. Basketball Hall of Fame

FILE – Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts after Maryland defeated Ohio State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the second time in her career. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – This Saturday, Brenda Frese, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of Maryland, will be inducted into the Washington D.C. Basketball Hall of Fame.

Frese will join inductees Bob Geoghan, Dan Harwood, EB Henderson, Sidney Lowe, Eddie Peterson, John Thompson Jr., and Dereck Whittenburg as the Class of 2021.

After the 2020-2021 season, Frese was named National Coach of the Year by ESPN, the Associated Press and The Athletic; after finishing with a 26-3 overall record, including a 17-1 league record, after losing five starters from the season before. The team averaged 90.8 points per game, the highest scoring team in program history.

In the season, Frese would win her 500th game as Head Coach, making her the winningest coach in program history.

Since joining the program, Frese has led Maryland to 17 in her 19 seasons to an NCAA Tournament bid, nine Sweet Sixteen appearances, six Elite Eight, and three Final Fours. Frese won the 2006 National Title in her fourth season as Head Coach of the Terrapins.

The Terrapins joined the Big Ten conference in 2014, and Coach Frese and her team won six out of seven Big Ten conference titles.