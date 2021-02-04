Brenda Frese ties program wins record with win No. 499 as Terps topple Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For nearly two decades, Brenda Frese has been synonymous with Maryland women’s basketball.

She has won ACC and Big Ten titles, earned personal accolades and won a national championship in 2006. On Thursday, with a convincing 84-48 win over Wisconsin, Frese earned her 499th win, tying her predecessor Chris Weller for the program record.

“When you see different milestones, there’s not another team I’d rather do it with,” Frese said after the win. “I mean I have loved every single moment going through this season. You talk about this team going through a pandemic and they have made it look so easy. It’s been truly enjoyable and I hope we get to reach a lot of milestones as a team because they definitely deserve it.”

The milestone and prestige of their head coach, is meaningful to the players as well.

“Who doesn’t want to be coached under a GOAT? I just think, being coached under one of the greatest coaches of all time,” sophomore forward Mimi Collins said. “It helps a lot and just learning from all her knowledge and everything about it, it’s just great and also she’s a cool person. It’s best of both worlds over here.”

Wisconsin head coach Jonathan Tsipis, who previously coached locally at George Washington University, recalled sitting in a gym at Damascus High School in Maryland, checking out recruits alongside Frese.

“I’m not sure there’s somebody in the country who does a better job recruiting,” Tsipis said. “She’s ferocious on that aspect and then those players improve when they come here. To do it in two different leagues and consistently year in and year out, it’s what we all strive for as head coaches is being able to have that best product possible and I think she does that.”

Frese will go for win number 500 and the program’s sole wins record on Valentine’s Day at Nebraska.