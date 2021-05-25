Brenda Frese signs extension through 2026-2027 season

FILE – Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts after Maryland defeated Ohio State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the second time in her career. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – University of Maryland’s Athletic Director, Damon Evans, announced on Tuesday morning, that Women’s Basketball Head Coach, Brenda Frese, has signed an extension through the 2026-2027 season.

The contract extension will become effective this month, and includes an additional extension year, through the 2027-2028 season.

“Coach Frese has shown consistent excellence on and off the court throughout her 19 years here at Maryland,” Evans said in a press release. “Coach Frese’s teams have shown unprecedented success in the Big Ten and have sustained success among the nation’s best. Her program is a model for many because the student-athletes she brings to Maryland are simply the best of the best. We wanted to make sure she is leading our Terrapins for many years to come.”

Brenda Frese was named National Coach of the Year by ESPN, the Associated Press, and the Athletic this past season; becoming one of three coaches to have been named the National Coach of the Year more than once, joining the ranks of Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Kim Mulkey (LSU), and Muffet McGraw (former Notre Dame Head Coach).

Frese guided Maryland to their best scoring season in program history, putting up 90.8 points per game through the year, winning their sixth Big Ten title, and earning a No.2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I want to thank President Darryll Pines, Athletic Director Damon Evans, deputy AD Colleen Sorem, for their commitment and support of our team.” said Brenda in a press release. “I am honored and humbled to have led this program the past 19 years and am so proud of the national power we have rebuilt and sustained. I am looking forward to what lies ahead in the future and making some more Maryland magic.”

