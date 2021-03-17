Brenda Frese and Kristi Toliver see similarities between 2006 and 2021 Terps

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team will play Mount Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament on Monday. The Terps are hoping that game will be their first win, in a journey to the national title in Texas.

The last and only time Brenda Frese and her team won a national title was in 2006, when Maryland beat Duke in overtime. Frese says she sees similarities between the two squads.

“The ability to score the basketball, I liken to both teams. I think the chemistry, the sisterhood for both teams is very similar,” Frese told WDVM. “This team can hold each other accountable but love each other at the end of the day. And then you have to be highly competitive. This current team hates to lose. I mean all the way to the bone of being in a practice, every drill is competitive and they just love to win.”

Kristi Toliver hit the memorable three-point jumper to tie the game and send it to OT, he was one of five players on that team to average double figure scoring. This year’s team has six players averaging double figures. Toliver agrees with Frese’s assessment.

“Just the overall spirit, I mean I just think that the way that they play, they’re leading the country in scoring, very similar to us back in 2006,” Toliver, who played at Maryland from 2005-’09 said. “They get up and down, they have a lot of high energy and you can tell that they enjoy each other on the floor. And I think that’s something certainly in 2006 you can see with our group is just that we were having fun all of the time.”

Toliver said she’s hopeful the Terps will make the Sweet 16 as she plans to make the trip down to Texas if they do.