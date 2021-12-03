BREAKING: Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland men’s basketball head coach, university says it was mutual decision

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Mark Turgeon era is over in College Park.

The school announced early Friday afternoon that Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon and the university mutually agreed to part ways.

Assistant coach Danny Manning, in his first season with the program, will immediately take over as interim head coach, according to the university.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” Maryland director of athletics Damon Evans was quoted saying in a press release. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Turgeon took over for legendary Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams, who led Maryland to its only national championship in program history, in 2011. This was Turgeon’s 11th season with the program, he signed a four-year contract extension during the offseason.

Turgeon took the Terps to the NCAA tournament five times in the ten full seasons at Maryland, and would have made it a sixth time, had COVID-19 not caused the 2020 tournament to be canceled. Maryland only managed to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament once under Turgeon.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” Turgeon was quoted saying in a Maryland athletics press release. “I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.”

According to the Maryland press release, a national search for a new head coach will begin following the season.