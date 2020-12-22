Brandon Scherff, and Chase Young named to the NFL Pro Bowl

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) smiles after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Brandon Scherff, and rookie Chase Young have been named to the NFL Pro Bowl. Brandon Scherff is a Pro Bowl starter for the NFC, and Chase Young is a backup.

Scherff is now a four-time Pro Bowl guard, and was the No. 5 overall pick out of Iowa in 2015 by the Washington organization. He’s made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, 2019 and now this year.

Young leads all NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks. In Week 14, Young became the first player in franchise history to record a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the same game.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Bowl will be a week-long virtual event via Madden NFL 21.