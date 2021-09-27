Bradley Beal says he is not vaccinated ahead of training camp

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Entering his 10th season in the NBA, Bradley Beal informed the media on Wizards’ Media Day that he is unvaccinated, citing personal reasons.

Beal clarified that he was not against getting vaccinated, and understands both sides of the debate; elaborating that he has loved ones who are vaccinated, and unvaccinated.

“I don’t feel pressure, I don’t think you can pressure anybody to making a decision about their body or what they put into their body,” Beal said. “We can have this conversation about a lot of different topics besides vaccines, too. You can’t necessarily force anybody, I think you kind of let people come into their own about it.”

According to a report from ESPN, players will not be mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as a league spokesperson added 85 percent of the league’s players have been vaccinated. Staff, referees, and team personnel who work within 15 feet of the players have to be vaccinated by October 1st.

“With the guidelines that the league makes, and everything that the protocols are [requiring], they kind of make it difficult on us to where they kind of force us in a way to get it. But at the end of the day, I talk it over with my family and we make a group decision that we feel is best for us, just like the rest of the world.”

This summer, Beal was not able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics with USA Basketball, because he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Last January, a COVID-19 outbreak on the team had six games postponed for the Wizards.

With new faces on the team, and aspirations to build off the playoff appearance the organization made last season, the Wizards will need Beal.

