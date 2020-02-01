Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
A night to remember: Daddy Daughter Dance
U.S Coast Guard sentenced to 13 years in prison after police uncover mass-murdering plans
Four suspects charged in connection to a Silver Spring home invasion
University System of Maryland Hagerstown on track for downtown campus expansion
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Boys Basketball: Williamsport wins it over Middletown
Sports
by:
Grace Grill
Posted:
Feb 1, 2020 / 12:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2020 / 12:10 AM EST
WILLIAMSPORT, Md.
Final: Williamsport 73, Middletown 62
Trending Stories
Rape suspect charged officials are concerned there may be additional victims
Bakery manager accused of sexually assaulting employee with disabilities
Community remembers the life of Hunter Muse
Arlington County, Amazon partner with Dominion Energy to build solar farm for energy
Maryland men’s basketball stay perfect at home, beat #18 Iowa
Tweets by WDVMTV