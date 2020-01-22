Breaking News
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses

Boys Basketball: Wildcats handle the Hubs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, Md.

Final: Williamsport 70, North Hagerstown 59

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories