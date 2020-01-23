Boys Basketball: South suffocates Spring Mills

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored the final point of his first NBA regular season game as a packed and standing crowd belted out chants of “M-V-P!”

Then the NBA's No. 1 overall draft pick went to the bench — as mandated by medical staff — and watched the game slip away from the Pelicans while unheeded chants of, “We want Zion!” echoed around the Smoothie King Center.