BOONSBORO, Md.

The Boonsboro Warriors will face off against the Catoctin Cougars in a 1A West Regional Second Round playoff game Friday night.

This game will be a rematch of the season opener in which the Warriors lost 43-36 at home.

Boonsboro head coach Clayton Anders says that they are a different team from the beginning of the season and is echoed by his players saying that they are ready for Friday night.