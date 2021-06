BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Boonsboro Warriors baseball team secure the 2A West Region II title, over the Middletown Knights, beating them 10-1.

Boonsboro would pick up an early 2-0 lead, when Sam Atkinson would drive in a two-run RBI single, in the top of the second inning.

Warriors will now compete in the state quarterfinals on Monday.