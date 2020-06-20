Blue Crabs one of three baseball teams to take part in possible Atlantic League shortened season

WALDORF, Md (WDVM) — The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is working to finalize a plan to have a 70-game season.

Unfortunately, only three of the eight teams in the league will be able to participate in the shortened season, as the others were not cleared to play this year. The three teams are the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

But it is not just going to be a three team, 70-game season.

The Atlantic League would combine with three teams from the Frontier League to have a six team season. It’s not ideal, but the combination of the two leagues could make for an interesting shortened season.

“It’s kind of like a competition between two independent leagues,” said Andrew Bandstra, Broadcaster/Media Relations Manager for the Blue Crabs. “It’s not necessarily an Atlantic League season, but it’s going to be something new that we haven’t tried before. So, we are really excited about it.”

If approved, the season would begin in July and finish in September with a five-game championship series.