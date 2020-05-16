Bleav in Wizards host Matt Modderno talks podcast conception and co-host Larry Hughes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Wizards insider, Matt Moderno, and 13 year NBA veteran, Larry Hughes, co-host the new Bleav in Wizards podcast that gives fans in-depth insight on the Wizards every week with premium analysis, commentary, and guests.
In a Zoom interview on Friday, Modderno chatted with WDVM sports reporter, Grace Grill, about how the podcast got started, what it’s like working with Hughes, and shared where you can tune it!
