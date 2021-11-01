Blair football set to host first playoff game in program history

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – When you think of the best football programs in Montgomery County, you think of schools like Quince Orchard, Northwest, Paint Branch and Damascus. Another school could be entering that conversation.

For the first time in program history, Blair will host a playoff game on Friday.

“It’s amazing, just making history, being the first team to host a playoff, it’s an honor, I’m very proud of this team,” Blair senior linebacker and running back Ryan Frank said. “Throughout the season we started to click more and more, coming together with chemistry, clicking, starting to roll, so it feels good coming into the playoffs. We feel confident.”

The 7-2 Blazers are No. 2 seed in the 4A North region playoffs. They will host Bladensburg Friday night.

“We’re kind of in the shadows of some of those bigger schools,” Blair football head coach Sam Nosoff said. “Most people are talking about the up county schools, especially the QOs, the Northwests, the Damascuses, down here, it’s pretty much Paint Branch and Blake that are mentioned the most, but I think we’re proving that we can hang with the best of them, we can beat the best of them.”

Blair hopes that their success goes further than just making the playoffs, hoping to make a run. The Blazers are looking like a threat with their tough defense and explosive ability on offense.

“We have the athletes, we have the talent, we have the potential,” Blair senior quarterback Kendell Anderson said. “So we just gotta keep going, keep going on straight, keep getting wins. The goal is states, like I said, so we got this.”