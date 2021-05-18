Bill named after Jordan McNair signed into law by Gov. Hogan

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, spectators hold signs in remembrance of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died after collapsing on a practice field during a spring practice, before an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Temple, in College Park, Md. Of all the things on the checklist of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley, none are more pressing than forming a bond with players who in 2018 dealt with the death of a teammate and the subsequent whirlwind of activity that transpired on and off the field. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed into law a bill named after the late Jordan McNair, titled the “Jordan McNair Safe and Fairplay Act”. This bill involves a two-prong focus on player safety, and college athletes being compensated through name, image, and likeness.

The health, and safety provisions of the bill will take effect July 1st, 2021; while the name, image, and likeness portion of the bill would take effect two years after that.

According to the Jordan McNair Foundation, they will host a Health, and Wellness Clinic in honor of the late Jordan McNair; on June 5th at McDonough School in Owings Mills, Maryland. The clinic will go from 8am to 4:30pm. The foundation’s goal is to reduce the number of heat-related injuries/deaths to student-athletes; aiming at community involvement, and engagement in the process.

