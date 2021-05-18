Bill named after Jordan McNair signed into law by Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed into law a bill named after the late Jordan McNair, titled the “Jordan McNair Safe and Fairplay Act”. This bill involves a two-prong focus on player safety, and college athletes being compensated through name, image, and likeness.
The health, and safety provisions of the bill will take effect July 1st, 2021; while the name, image, and likeness portion of the bill would take effect two years after that.
According to the Jordan McNair Foundation, they will host a Health, and Wellness Clinic in honor of the late Jordan McNair; on June 5th at McDonough School in Owings Mills, Maryland. The clinic will go from 8am to 4:30pm. The foundation’s goal is to reduce the number of heat-related injuries/deaths to student-athletes; aiming at community involvement, and engagement in the process.
