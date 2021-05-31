Bigg33 Game; Team Maryland blanked by Team Pennsylvania 20-0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – Memorial Day marked the 64th Annual Bigg33 game which was played by Team Maryland and Team Pennsylvania at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“It means a lot to represent Maryland in such a classy, high-importance game,” said Zach Brady, representing Middletown Football on Team Maryland.

“You can tell all of these kids deserve to be here and that they’re all really really good players and are going to do great things in the future.”

Maryland failed to put any points on the scoreboard Monday, with Team Pennsylvania winning the game 20-0.

“Even though it didn’t turn out the way we wanted, it was still good to be out here.”

The teams are made up of the top high school talent from their respected states.

Washington, Frederick, and Montgomery County were well represented.