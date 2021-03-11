Big Ten Tournament top seed Maryland women’s basketball survives scare, beats Nebraska

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball entered the Big Ten tournament on a 10-game win streak, dominating each of the opponents they faced. For the first time since much earlier in the season, a team gave the Terps a run for their money.

No. 8 seed Nebraska led top seed Maryland by as many as three points in the fourth quarter, but the Terps prevailed late, closing the game on a 16-5 run in the final 6:26.

“When you can sometimes win ugly, I’ll take it,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “We showed the poise and the toughness and we didn’t get rattled.”

Four Terps scored in double figures in the game, both Bibby and sophomore guard Diamond Miller posted 18 points, while sophomore forward Mimi Collins added 17 points. Ashley Owusu led the way with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

“We weren’t going home today,” senior guard/forward Chloe Bibby said. “That was not even an option for us. I think it was really good that we were able to rally together.”

Maryland will face Northwestern Friday at 2 p.m in the Big Ten semifinals.