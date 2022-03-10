COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team has won four of its last six games, but if their season is going to last later into March, it’s going to take a miracle run.

“Growing up, working in the driveway or at the rec center, your thought process always takes you to this time of year,” Maryland men’s basketball interim head coach Danny Manning said. “You’re hitting the game winner in March Madness, so that’s the mindset and that’s the dream of every player that participates in this tournament, to be a part of a magical moment and we have that opportunity. We’ve got to create it though.”

Maryland is one game below .500 at 15-16 overall this season. As the No. 10 seed, the Terps will face No. 7 Michigan State Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

After a coaching change and a regular season that failed to meet preseason expectations, the Big Ten tournament gives Manning and the Terps one last chance to turn things around.

“We got to get all four. I don’t think we are really thinking about that,” Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said. “I think we’re just trying to get one game at a time, because the Big Ten is so competitive, so tough, we can’t overlook any team at all.”