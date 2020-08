FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WDVM) — The Big Ten Conference announced today that all schools will remain in the first two days of the acclimation period in football until further notice.

That means helmets are the only equipment allowed to be worn during this time. In the statement, the Big Ten also stated that “all other fall sports will continue to work local with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.”

The Big Ten is continuing to evaluate this situation daily.