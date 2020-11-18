Big Ten releases conference schedule, Maryland opens Big Ten play on December 14

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Maryland men’s coach Mark Turgeon, center, runs practice with Darryl Morsell, left, and Travis Valmon during media day for the team in College Park, Md. The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness. The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Following their non-conference schedule release, the Big Ten released its conference schedule for all member schools on Wednesday. Maryland will open Big Ten play at home, against No. 24 Rutgers on December 14.

Their schedule includes home-and-home league matchups against No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 25 Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska, as well as with Rutgers.

Maryland will play in single matchups against No. 8 Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern at home, and will play No. 5 Iowa, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State on the road.

The Terrapins will also play on Christmas Day, against Purdue on the road. This will be their first holiday game, since defeating Iowa back in 1984 for the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Game times were announced for some of their non-conference games as well.

Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion (at 2:00 PM ET)

Nov. 27: vs. Navy (at 3:00 PM ET)

Nov. 29: vs. Mount St. Mary’s (at 2:00 PM ET)

Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth (at 7:00 PM ET)

Dec 4: vs. George Mason (at 3:00 PM ET)