Big Ten expected to cancel college football season because of COVID-19 concerns

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Big Ten presidents have voted against having a season in the fall, people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Detroit Free Press.

The people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected on Tuesday, the sources said.

This situation remains fluid as details are changing, and what will happen with a spring season is unclear.

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday its playing schedule for the fall, with conference-only match ups, and games planned for Labor Day weekend. However, on Saturday, the league said players could not wear pads, or engage in full-contact activities.

The remaining four Power Five conferences have yet to announce any decisions. It is expected the Pac-12 will follow the Big Ten in cancelling the season.

Last weekend, the Mid-Atlantic Conference became the first FBS conference to officially postpone competition until at least the spring, citing health concerns for its decision impacting all fall sports.