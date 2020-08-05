Big Ten players express disappointment with conference’s proposal for 2020 football season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Over 1,000 Big Ten student-athletes, represented by College Athlete Unity (CAU), have expressed their disappointment with the Big Ten’s proposal for the 2020 football season.

In an article through the Player’s Tribune, the players say the NCAA showed a lack of leadership with respect to their safety in their proposal. They ask the NCAA to work on a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.

Details of their counter-proposal dive into oversight and transparency, prevention and safety protocols, testing, contract tracing, player assurances, & economic support related to COVID-19.

