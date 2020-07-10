Big Ten Conference cancels non-conference fall games

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that they have cancelled all non-conference fall games.

The conference is the first out of the power 5 conferences to make any type of announcement like this and it comes just a day after the Ivy League announced they cancelled their entire fall sports season.

Maryland football was set to open up it’s 2020 season with an in-state game against Townson and were also to play Northern Illinois again West Virginia as part of their out-of-conference schedule. All of those games have been cancelled.

