Big Ten becomes first major Power 5 conference to cancel fall football season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Big Ten becomes the first major Power 5 college conference to cancel their fall football season, the league announced Tuesday.

According to their official statement, the conference said they relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

The conference hopes to hold a football season in the spring. The Big Ten has not made a decision regarding winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball, which begin their seasons in November.