The date, time and TV coverage is set for Penn State’s opening football game of the 2020 season.

Penn State will kickoff the season at Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

Start times and television designations for games during the first week of the 2020 Big Ten football season were announced this morning, along with other select games later in the season. pic.twitter.com/Ho2eaVylXy — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2020

Penn State is set to play a nine-week Big Ten schedule. You can take a look at the rest of the schedule here.