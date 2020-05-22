Big Ten announces cancellation of in-person football media days

The Big Ten will not hold its annual football media days in Chicago this summer.

The conference announced the move Friday in a media release. Every year, coaches and players trip to Chicago for a number of events and interviews. This summer’s media days were set to take place on July 22-23.

The Big Ten is making this move “to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media.”

According to the release, the event is not fully canceled. The Big Ten is still figuring out how it will hold its media days without people traveling to Chicago.

