Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 formally announce alliance focused on future of college athletics

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 formally announced an alliance between the conferences; that will focus “on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.”

The commissioners of each conference maintain this alliance stands to tackle topics, related to the future structure of the NCAA, student-athlete wellbeing, and federal legislative efforts. It will also involve a scheduling component for football, men’s, and women’s basketball; that will hope to “optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”

There has been no discussion of realignment, according to the commissioners on a conference call on Tuesday; but there is also no signed document between the conferences, and this alliance is operating on a system of “trust” .

-ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips on the lack of a signed contract within this alliance between the three conferences. Said it wasn't a critical element of it.@WDVMSports @WDVMTV — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) August 24, 2021

“The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations,” the three conferences explained in a press release. “A working group comprised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made. All three leagues and their respective institutions understand that scheduling decisions will be an evolutionary process given current scheduling commitments.”

