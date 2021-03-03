Morsell is leader, spark plug and heart of the Terps’ recent success

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On February 8, the Maryland men’s basketball team dropped to 4-9 in Big Ten play and 10-10 overall – on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament.

Since, the Terps have won five consecutive games, playing some of their best basketball. Head coach Mark Turgeon says, senior guard Darryl Morsell’s positive mentality, has helped fuel the turnaround.

“He wasn’t looking at 1-5, 2-6, 3-7, 4-9,” Turgeon said. “He was looking at each day making our team better. You always want an extension of you on the floor, sometimes it’s the point guard, sometimes it’s somebody else. And Darryl is really an extension of the staff.”

Morsell is embracing his role in all aspects.

“I’m a leader for sure,” Morsell told WDVM. “On the court, off the court, in the locker room, going to get food. Anywhere. That’s been my job this entire year.”

Morsell anchors a defense that’s allowed less than 65 points per game, good for second in the Big Ten as of Wednesday afternoon.

“He’s been a real lockdown defender for us against a lot of players known for scoring,” sophomore forward Donta Scott said.

During the season, Morsell has taken on the challenge of guarding the best player on each team.

“He wants to do it,” junior guard Eric Ayala said. “When we get ready for practice and we’re scouting teams, he asks, who do you want me to guard?”

Morsell has also overcome injuries. On New Year’s Eve against Michigan, he was elbowed in the face and had to wear a mask. He also injured his shoulder against Rutgers in February. Morsell missed just one game all season and played through the injuries.

“It rubs off. He’s our tough guy. He’s our emotional leader,” Turgeon said.

Throughout the season and the past four seasons, Morsell has played with emotion that spreads throughout the team.

“I know how contagious my energy is and how everybody feeds off of me,” Morsell said.

His teammates say, he makes their job easier.

“I count on him. When he’s on the court, I feel comfortable,” Ayala said. “Darryl is and has always been like the heart of our team.”

Maryland will go for its sixth straight win, facing Northwestern at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.