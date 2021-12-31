Maryland men’s basketball team coming together under interim head coach Danny Manning

Maryland men’s basketball interim head coach Danny Manning looks on during an 81-67 Maryland win over Brown on December 30, 2021.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – A lot has changed the for the Maryland men’s basketball team in the month of December. On December 1, Mark Turgeon was the team’s head coach and they were reeling, despite starting the season with high expectations.

Now, on December 31, the Terps (8-4) have won three straight games under interim head coach Danny Manning.

“When you’re a part of a group, you’re part of a team. You’re really starting to come together when you go through something,” Manning said. “And, you know, we went through a change in leadership and a coaching change, and our guys responded really well. I think for us to close out the month on a three game win streak, it’s something that will give us confidence moving forward, going into Big Ten play.”

Maryland used a second half surge to beat Brown 81-67 on Thursday night. Faced with adversity, a transition to a new coach and playing through a constantly changing pandemic, the team is coming together just ahead of Big Ten play.

“We’re really talented, obviously, we have a lot of good, really good players,” Maryland guard Fatts Russell said. “You know, our main thing was just kind of just figuring out how we’re gonna put all this together. And I feel like these last couple games we’re trending in the right direction.”

Maryland is scheduled to resume Big Ten play on January 3 at Iowa.