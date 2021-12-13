Maryland men’s basketball earns first win under interim head coach Danny Manning

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – A lot has changed for the Maryland men’s basketball team lately.

On Sunday, playing No. 20 Florida at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Maryland held on for a win, 70-68, giving interim head coach Danny Manning his first win since taking over the position.

“The locker room was very turnt up if you will, which is a good thing because our guys worked hard and been through a lot of transitions this last week and a half,” Manning said. “So turning the ball over way too much in the first half cleaned it up in the second and just a tremendous team effort.”

After beginning the season ranked and with plenty of optimism, the Terps suffered a string of tough losses, leading to the resignation of head coach Mark Turgeon. The sudden departure of Turgeon has forced the team to adjust quickly.

“It means a lot you know, we’ve been through a lot, a lot of adversity but we stuck together,” Maryland graduate guard Fatts Russell said. “I felt like that was the main thing. You know, we we had a lot of meetings, you know, heart to heart meetings, and told each other that we’re gonna go for this thing and we’re gonna stay together and we’re gonna fight this out.”

Maryland is currently 6-4 overall (0-1 Big Ten) this season, their next game will be December 28, at home against Loyola (Maryland).