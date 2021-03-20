Maryland men’s basketball beats UConn, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WDVM) – The No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team defeated No. 7 seed Connecticut, 63-54, on Saturday, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard Eric Ayala led all players with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins and sophomore Donta Scott added 14 and 12 points respectively.

This is the second time in three years that Maryland has made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Maryland will face No. 2 seed Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s been a grind of all grinds. It’s always a grind. But when you’re picked 12th in a great league and you start off 1-5 and 4-9, yeah it’s kind of scary. We sat around last night and talked. We’re not dumb. We all thought this wasn’t gonna happen,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “But we stayed the course, we stayed positive, we kept trying to get better, we started with our defense, our offense has come a long way, it’s still not great. So guys are really proud of themselves. We all stuck together. You know, we’ve become incredibly tough minded and tough physically and we really lock in on defense.”