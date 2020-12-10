Maryland basketball suffer brutal loss to Clemson, lose 67-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WDVM) – Down 38-15 at halftime, with 10 turnovers, and shooting 26 percent from the field; the Maryland Terrapins didn’t have an answer against the Clemson Tigers, losing 67-51.

Chalk it up however you want, this was a bad game overall by the Terrapins. Despite closing the gap to as little as 12 points; the Terrapins never got over the hump of their lack of scoring in the first half.

“We weren’t ready to play.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon in his opening statement, “We were out of it. Guys did not play well. We missed layups early, we missed free throws early, and turned the ball over. And we were about as selfish as anyone on our team has ever played. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Terrapins shot for only 40 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from deep; and committed 15 turnovers, 10 of them in the first half alone. Also in the first half, the Terrapins shot 6-of-23 from the field, 1-of-8 from deep.

“We were just out of sync.” said Coach Turgeon, “We were just never in sync offensively, we’ve gotta figure it out before Monday.”

“Credit to Clemson, they did a good job of denying us.” said junior Eric Ayala, “Kind of getting us out of rhythm, in our offense. I think we kind of just scattered, trying to figure something out, and the way we played tonight is not how we practice, and not acceptable.”

In the second half, Maryland shot for almost 52 percent from the field, and limiting their turnovers as well; to close the gap to 12 points.

“Once we started moving the ball, we were a lot harder to guard.” said Coach Turgeon, “Shot 52 percent in the second half, against a really, really good defensive team. That team is really well coached; so we’ve got to do it for 40 minutes.”

Coach Turgeon mentioned that senior Reese Mona had moved the ball well; racking up three assists in the process, as the team struggled to move the ball well in the first half. Highlighted sophomore Donta Scott as another key player; that played well at times. Donta finished the game with 11 points, the only Terrapin to score in the double digits.

“I’ve got to coach better, its pretty obvious.” said Coach Turgeon, “Gotta get our guys to do what they’re supposed to do, quicker. With that said, we had a lot of guys not play up to their abilities, but we didn’t look like we were doing the things we’re supposed to do.”

“I think our experience showed a little bit.” said Eric, “We’ve got a couple of young guys, and even our veterans – we don’t have the kind of leadership we had previously, and I think it was big progress for us moving forward, for us as leaders. Just trying to figure out our team identity, against tougher competition, how well we play, and what works best for us.”

Maryland are now 4-1 in the season, with their next game against No. 21 Rutgers, for the start of Big Ten play.

“What else can we really do?” said senior Darryl Morsell, “We play Rutgers next, we gotta respond. Go back, look at the film, see what we can improve on. But Big Ten play is coming up, and we definitely got to get ready for that, and I think this game kind of opened our eyes.”