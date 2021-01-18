Maryland basketball prepare for tough Michigan road battle

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In their last outing at College Park, the Maryland Terrapins dropped their fourth loss of the season to the Michigan Wolverines; losing 84-73. Alexandria, Virginia native Hunter Dickinson dominated that game, dropping a 26 point, 11 rebound double-double for the Wolverines.

Since that game, Maryland have gone 2-2; winning their last two games against #12 Illinois, and Div. II Wingate. The Terps already have won two ranked teams on the road (previously then #8 Wisconsin), but are still 2-5 in the conference.

Michigan, however, pose the toughest threat to the Terrapins’ recent run of success.

“I think we’ve gotten better – we’ve kind of figured out our team since then.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “We’ve played some really good teams but their the best team we’ve played. And especially that night I thought they were terrific. So, you know we’ll see, hopefully we’ve gotten better, and they don’t play quite as well. And you know we can make it a game.”

Tip-off is set for 7 PM, and can be streamed on FS1.