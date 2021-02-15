Brenda Frese celebrates her 500th win on the road, wouldn’t have it any other way

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Following her 500th win on the road, against Nebraska; Head Coach Brenda Frese celebrated with her players on the court, a moment of joy in a tumultuous season so far.

Despite all of the challenges of this season, Coach Frese says she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“Not another team I’d rather celebrate this milestone with.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “I mean when you look at the resiliency of this team, and what they’ve been through this season, I think it’s appropriate that we would be able to celebrate this 500th win at Maryland together, on the road, for one another. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Frese, who is in her 19th season as Head Coach, has a 500-130 record at Maryland as she surpassed Hall of Famer, and former head coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games in her 27 seasons (1975-02) at Maryland.

The Terps beat Nebraska 95-73, in Pinnacle Bank Arena; their 95 points is a new scoring record set by an opponent in that arena. Ashley Owusu led the team with 25 points, while Diamond Miller notched 24 points on the way to the win.

