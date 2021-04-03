Bernhardt breaks program scoring record, Terps roll Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland senior attacker Jared Bernhardt became the program’s all-time leader in scoring as the No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse team rolled No. 19 Penn State, winning 17-10, on Saturday.

Bernhardt led the way with a game high 5 goals. He now has 159 career goals and counting with the program. Bernhardt passed former Terp Matt Rambo for the record with a goal in the final minute of the first half to give the Terps an 8-4 lead. Bernhardt scored another goal as time expired in the first half, to give Maryland a 9-4 lead at the break.

Maryland improved to 7-0 on the season with the victory. With just three regular season games remaining, the Terps will visit Michigan on Saturday, April 10, for a 1 p.m. start.