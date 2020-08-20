Berkeley Springs football preview

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va.

The Berkeley Springs Indians are looking forward to playing football this fall, especially since many surrounding states have opted to look at spring options for the high school football season.

“High school football is alive and well in West Virginia!” exclaimed Indians head coach Chip Breeden at practice on Wednesday.

“I’m just excited that for us, we’re going to have an opportunity to see just how good these kids can be.”

And “kids” is exactly who will be suited up for the Indians this fall with the majority of the roster comprised of underclassmen.

“This year is sophomores,” said Breeden. “They are a bunch of hard nosed kids in that sophomore class who we are going to rely on heavily this year because we’re so young.”

Berkeley Springs does return some significant starters though in junior quarterback, Gavin Barkley, and cousin running backs, Peyton and Evan Thompson, who will be expected to carry the majority of the load this season.

The Indians went 2-8 last season, and while their youth may cause some adversity, improving their record will only be the result of what this team believes they will be able to accomplish late in the season.

“We look good out there,” said Peyton Thompson. “I think we can put on some points this year and we can be a contender.”

Breeden hounded about being competitive saying that he just wants his guys to be able to compete week in and week out no matter what school they face.

“I think we can make it far,” said Thompson. “You know, first round of playoffs – I think we can get there.”