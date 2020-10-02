Berkeley Springs deal with injuries and young team, ahead of Friday night against Greenbrier East

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) – Ahead of their game against Greenbrier East, the Berkeley Springs Indians work through injuries, and a young team as they prepare for Friday night.

The Indians have 28 freshman and sophomores playing at the varsity level; while they struggle with injuries to their linemen.

Head Coach Chip Breeden says, “I’m small in numbers but also we’re very young. Out of 40 kids I’ve got 28 – 9th and 10th graders. And so we’re very young and having some of our upper classmen who are injured that just puts more pressure on our younger kids to step up”

