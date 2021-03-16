“..Be a team..” Middletown football hangs their hats on experience, focused on going undefeated

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights football program just picked up their first win of the season, last Friday against Brunswick; a 37-0 victory that has given them all the confidence.

“We just talk all the time about ‘be a team’, ‘be a team’, ‘be a team’; and when we’re doing that – it’s really no one that can stop us.” said senior Zach Brady.

Of course, their confidence carried over the long offseason, since winning their 2A state title back in 2019.

“Oh it sucks cause I thought this year we could have went back and won it again. Cause our team is just as good as it was last year. If not better. I thought we would have gone back to back on this year.” said senior quarterback Gage Queen.

The team won’t be competing for a shot at the state title this season; but despite the lack of potential hardware to add to their trophy case, the Knights are focused on making sure each game counts this season.

“With this group of kids, I mean they just want to win. It doesn’t matter what game it is, who they’re playing, they just want to win. Obviously the end goal is always a state championship. Now that we know that’s not a possibility, we want to win as many games as possible.”

Their next game will be at home, against the Linganore Lancers, kick-off will be at 6:30 PM.