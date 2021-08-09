Baseball’s top prospect, Adley Rutschman, promoted within Orioles system

Baltimore Orioles first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman during during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NORFOLK, Va. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Orioles have promoted their No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, Adley Rutschman, to Triple-A Norfolk.

C Adley Rutschman has been promoted to Triple-A Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/PHY5BLVIpz — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) August 9, 2021

The 23-year-old out of Oregon State is the centerpiece of the Orioles farm system that is currently ranked 5th in baseball and includes four other top 100 prospects as ranked by MLB in RHP Grayson Rodriguez (17), OF Heston Kjerstad (50), LHP D.L. Hall (51), and SS Gunnar Henderson (88).

Rutschman was just named baseball’s top prospect following the call-up of Tampa Bay Ray’s prospect, Wander Franco, and has put up impressive numbers so far this season at Double-A Bowie.

In what is his first full season, the switch-hitting catcher has hit .271/.392/.508 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs through 80 games with the Baysox, posting numbers that also stack up league wide. Rutschman leads the Double-A Northeast with 61 scored runs and is top five in five other offensive categories including hits (80, 5th), home runs (18, 5th), total bases (150, 3rd), and OPS (.901, 5th).

From behind the plate this season, he has thrown out 13-33 runners trying to steal and has also posted a .994 fielding percentage through 20 starts at first base.

