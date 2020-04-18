Middletown’s Chicago Cubs prospect, Connor Myers, talks great year in Double A, new normal without baseball

MONROVIA, Md. (WDVM) — Middletown’s Connor Myers is a Chicago Cubs prospect who was coming into spring training this year after a career season with the Cubs Double A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies.

Through 118 games, Myers had a career best 21 doubles and six triples. He tied his season best of 30 RBIs and put up a .263 batting average – another best.

On the last day of the Smokies’ season, Myers got the call up to the Cubs Triple A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, who were gearing up for a playoff series against the Round Rock Express, the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

After getting his first taste of that next level, being one call away from the show, Myers was extra motivated coming into this year’s spring training, and even earned an invite to the Cubs major league depth camp in Arizona.

Two weeks before the major league regular season was scheduled to start, all baseball operations ceased due to the coronavirus, and players were sent home.

In a Zoom interview on Friday, Myers discussed what it was like getting called up to Triple A, and talked about what life has been like without baseball, and the impact that a pending minor league season could have on his career.