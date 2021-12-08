Bamisile finishes with double-double as GW men’s basketball defeats Coppin State 75-62

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The George Washington men’s basketball team came into Wednesday night on a four-game losing streak, but was able to get a must need win over Coppin State 75-62 at home.

Sophomore Joe Bamisile had a career-high 25 points to go with ten rebounds, and shot 11-14 from the floor (3-5 3pt). Freshman Brayon Freeman also had a career game, finishing with ten points and eight assists.

“We went on a losing streak, and nobody around was holding their head down, holding grudges against other guys,” said Freeman. “Today, as a team, everybody went out there and gave it everything they got, and it helped us in the long run, and we got the win.”

The Colonials led 38-36 at the break all thanks to a Joe Bamisile mid range shot at the buzzer. Both teams shot over 48% from the floor in the first half, and both teams made six three-pointers in the first half as well.

To start off the second half, GW went on an 8-0 run to increase their lead to ten, and never looked back. The Colonials led by as much as 19 in the second half, and kept Coppin State to 30% shooting from the floor.

UConn transfer Brendan Adams was also able to hit the double digit threshold on the night, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds, while senior Ricky Lindo Jr. was a few points and a rebound away from a double-double (8 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast).

“Our journey is about us getting better, and this is a team that I do believe has a chance to be really special down the road,” said head coach Jamion Christian. “So, we just got to keep improving, keep locking in on what we got to do. I think we are a scary team. Maybe the world can’t see it right now, but I think we got a really scary group of guys that are just learning how to play.”

George Washington will be back at home on Monday taking on Radford. Tip off at 7pm.