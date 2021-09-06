Baltimore Ravens sign Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – A befitting birthday present, as Baltimore Ravens tight end, Mark Andrews, agreed to a four-year contract extension with the franchise, worth $56 million. This would keep him with the organization till 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday,”said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta in a press release. “Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”

Entering his fourth season, Andrews has played in 45 career games, recording 156 receptions for 2,105 yards, and 20 touchdowns. In both the 2019, and 2020 season, he became the first tight end in Ravens’ history to produce multiple seasons with at least 700 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns.