Baltimore Ravens run defense will be tested in season opener against Cleveland Browns

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens will open their season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at home.

A reshaped front seven for the Baltimore Ravens include trading for two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, and signing veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

To add to their unit, they’ve also drafted first-round pick Patrick Queen, and third-round pick Malik Harrison; the former starting at inside linebacker along with Lj Fort.

Head Coach John Harbaugh says, “They’re a really good running team. They have a really good offensive line, they have – you know – by their own account the two best backs in football. And not just this year but going back historically, that’s been said in their camp and I can see why. They’ve got two great running backs, the run game is going to be important to them. The run game is going to be (Kevin) Stefanski’s bread and butter, in that system going back to being a part of and talking about how important it is and you can see it. And the offenses that he’s coached in the past. So yeah its going to be a big part of what we do and we’re about to find out cause we’re going to play a good running team on Sunday.”