Baltimore Ravens round out 1st round, picking Rashod Bateman, and Jayson Oweh with the 27th, and 31st pick

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) turns upfield against Auburn during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football gam in Tampa, Fla. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game and had the fewest pass attempts with 406 last season. That’s partly because the running game was so proficient behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, the catalyst for the league’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens picked up two late first-round draft picks, picking up Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick, and Penn State’s Odafe Jayson Oweh with the 31st pick.

Bateman is the fifth wide receiver that would come off the board. With his last full year playing for the Golden Gophers, Bateman snatched 60 passes for 1,219 yards, and 11 touchdowns; which earned him All-Big Ten honors. Rashod gives them an option on the outside, but gives the Ravens some versatility.

Bateman is joined by fellow Big Ten alum, Penn State’s Odafe Jayson Oweh. In the 2020 season, Oweh racked up 38 tackles (fourth on the team), including 20 solo tackles, and 6.5 tackles for loss. With Oweh, the Ravens have the luxury of a large outside linebacker, that offers speed as well; ran a 4.39 40-yard dash during his pro day.