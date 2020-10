LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said during the week that quarterback Dwayne Haskins needed to step up his play. Haskins certainly wasn’t bad on Sunday, but the burgundy and gold fell to the Ravens 31-17.

Despite the loss, at 1-3, Washington is still tied for first place with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Next Sunday, Washington will host the Los Angeles Rams.