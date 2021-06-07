Baltimore Ravens become first Esports NFL partner; announce new Ravens Gaming League

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced the new Ravens Gaming League on Monday which is in conjunction with Esports, providing a platform for NFL fans to participate in Esports competitions and activities.

“Our esports tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises,” said Esports Gaming League CEO Grant Johnson. “We are delighted to add the Ravens as our first NFL partner to go live on our platform.”

The first Ravens Gaming League competition will be a Fortnite tournament which will be held June 25-27, with a second tournament playing Madden NFL 22, to be held later this summer.

“We are excited to launch this new initiative and explore the benefits for our fans,” said Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs. “The gaming and Esports industry offer unique opportunities to engage with our fan base, in addition to Ravens players who have shown interest in gaming and Esports.”

Prizes will be awarded throughout the competition with the winner of the tournament receiving a grand prize of $500 in cash, a Ravens VIP home game experience (including hotel, transportation to the game and Ravens gear) and the opportunity to play against a current Ravens player.

The first 500 fans to register for the Ravens Gaming League Fortnite tournament will receive an official Ravens headband. Fans can register here.